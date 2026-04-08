Lansing residents react to the announced US-Iran ceasefire

LANSING, Mich — Lansing residents are reacting to an announced ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran following a war that erupted in February.

An announced ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is drawing mixed reactions from residents in Lansing.

Afsaneh Esmaeilbeigi, who has family in Iran, expressed anxiety over the conflict but vows to continue advocating for Iranians until the war officially ends.

Local supporters, including Linda Lee Tarver, commend the president for the ceasefire deal and point to an immediate drop in gas prices.



Lansing neighbor Afsaneh Esmaeilbeigi said it has been an agonizing couple of months, as the majority of her family is in Iran.

"Every morning when I wake up, I wake up with anxiety," Esmaeilbeigi said.

"I am worried for my family, I am also worried for the other 90 million people in Iran," Esmaeilbeigi said.

Tensions reached a peak earlier this week, with President Donald Trump threatening on social media to destroy Iran’s civilization.

"It was so disappointing and confusing," Esmaeilbeigi said.

Now, as the country aims to move forward from the announced ceasefire, some Trump supporters in Lansing say the president should be commended for the deal.

"The gas prices immediately went down as a result of the ceasefire, so he’s already getting the results he wanted," Linda Lee Tarver said.

Others are less optimistic in their approach and far less accepting of the president's role in the conflict. Esmaeilbeigi hopes there could be good that comes from the ceasefire and wants everyone to know she will be advocating for her family in Iran until the war is officially at an end.

"We are not quiet over here, whatever we could do to defend Iranians, we will and be your voice here," Esmaeilbeigi said.

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