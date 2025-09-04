Lansing residents learn about proposed charter changes at informational meeting

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing Charter Commission is looking to educate neighbors on proposed changes to the city charter before it goes up for a vote this November.



The Lansing Charter Commission unanimously agreed to keep the strong mayor form of government.

The proposal would increase the number of city council members from eight to nine to avoid ties in votes.

If approved by voters on November 4, most changes would go into effect January 1, 2026.

WATCH: LANSING LEADERS HOLD INFORMATIONAL MEETING ON PROPOSED CHANGES TO CITY CHARTER

Lansing leaders hold informational meeting on proposed changes to city charter

"Unanimously we agreed to keep the strong mayor form of government. We're also increasing the number of council members from eight to nine," said Lansing Charter Commission Chair Brian Jeffries.

Jeffries says adding an extra council member will help avoid ties in votes on council items.

One neighbor opposed plans to put every city office up for election at the same time starting in 2029.

"I think that the elections need to be every two years as they are," she said. " Your institutional knowledge goes out the door every four years."

Another neighbor voiced his opposition for the strong mayor system.

"I don't know anybody that thinks the strong form of mayor has been working for Lansing. We need to reconsider this. Send it back," he said.

WATCH: LANSING VOTERS TO DECIDE ON MAJOR CITY CHARTER CHANGES THIS NOVEMBER

Lansing voters to decide on major city charter changes this November

Another proposed change would require the mayor to present a strategic plan for their term of office. Changes to the internal auditor position would make them independent of mayor and council according to the newly composed charter.

Jeffries says they want to complete these meetings by September 25.

"That's the day the absentee ballots drop so we want to get out as much information as we can because people will start to vote at that point," Jeffries said.

One neighbor indicated they were leaning towards voting yes after attending the meeting.

"I was going to vote against that and you kind of changed my mind and now I'm rethinking it," he said.

The new charter will be on the ballot November 4. If approved, most changes go into effect January 1, 2026. A fifth ward would also be created by 2029.

The second of four informational meetings is happening next Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Sycamore Creek Church.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.