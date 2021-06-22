Lansing residents informed about scavenger hunt through ‘mysterious graffiti’

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing’s Parks and recreation’s Facebook page is getting a lot of attention after officials posted pictures of “mysterious graffiti” at parks around the city.

But two weeks later, the department is confessing that they have something to do with it.

Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinski

“This was a chalk drawing,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinski. “A temporary thing, like temporary art, and we are able to get the areas back to the normal state, but it provides those clues for the scavenger hunt.”

Kaschinski said the graffiti was all a rouse. It was all a part of a plan to get more people to participate in the city’s 7th annual scavenger hunt. The hunt was created to bring awareness to parks and recreation month.

“July is Parks and Recreation Month,” Kaschinski said. “So, we want people to get out and explore all of the great things that we have here in Lansing. We have 111 parks. 16 miles of river trails. We have over 2000 acres of park land and I guarantee that there would be something you say, I never knew this existed here in Lansing.”

The month-long scavenger hunt costs $50 for team registration. and there’s no number cap on how many people can be on one team. The best part? There’s a prize for the winner.

“Top prize is 5 tickets to Michigan Adventures and that includes free parking, too,” Kaschinski said.

Click here for more information on how to register for the scavenger hunt.

