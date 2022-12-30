Lansing receives nearly $8 million from federal government for infrastructure projects

LANSING, Mich. — Millions of dollars are coming into Lansing in 2023, and city leaders said it'll help them complete some major projects.

“We know the federal government gives money to different communities for different projects, and Lansing deserves our share,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

The city was recently awarded nearly $8 million from the federal government.

“It's a win-win for the citizens, for the city and for the region,” Schor said.

The money will be spent on three different projects.

The biggest is a $6 million effort on an ongoing sewer separation plan.

“We have no desire to be polluting, and when you have combined sewer and water, it pollutes into the river, and now, we can finally separate them, where sewer goes into our treatment facility and the water goes into appropriate places,” Schor said.

Next, $1 million will go toward helping the fire department.

“We are getting a million dollars for the fire department and their rescue work, like ambulances, equipment and a variety of other pieces that are needed because we've got some pretty old equipment,” Schor said.

Lastly, $750,000 will go toward building the Ovation, a nearly $20 million concert venue that Schor says will brighten up entertainment in Lansing.

“It will seat about 2,100 people,” Schor said. “It’s going to be up and running almost every night of the week, so it's going to really activate our downtown and the nights and weekends.”

