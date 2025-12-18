Lansing reaches a deal, resulting in the clearing of the Fallen Angels Encampment

LANSING, Mich — Residents of the Fallen Angels encampment in Lansing have less than one week to relocate after a settlement was reached between the City of Lansing and JAJ Properties, ending a months-long legal battle over the property.

Residents of the Fallen Angels encampment in Lansing must vacate the property by December 22 following a settlement between the city and JAJ Properties.

The City of Lansing will provide six weeks of temporary emergency shelter and transportation to help residents relocate.

Encampment residents say the community has existed for years and are concerned about losing the support system they’ve built.

Many worry that permanent housing will not be available after the temporary shelter period ends, potentially leaving them homeless again.

For many who live at the encampment, the news is emotional. Terry Young, who has lived in a tent at the site for about five months, says the community formed there has become like a family.

“I hate that we have to go because most of us here are like family,” Young said.

While Young’s time at the encampment is relatively recent, others like Anthony Vincent say the community has existed for years.

Now, that chapter is now coming to an end.

Court documents show that residents have until December 22 to gather their belongings and vacate the property.

As part of the settlement, the City of Lansing will provide temporary emergency shelter for six weeks to everyone currently residing at the encampment. The city will also offer transportation to and from the site during the relocation process.

Despite that assistance, residents remain uncertain about what happens next.

When asked what life might look like after the six-week shelter period, Young expressed hope but also concern.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to get us into permanent housing or someplace we can be accommodated… a better situation,” he said. “It’s stressful out here.”

Other residents worry the temporary solution will not be enough. Anthony Vincent says he fears many will end up back on the streets once the emergency housing period ends.

“There probably still won’t be housing available by then,” he said, “so we’re going to be right back out on the streets.”

According to court documents, anyone who remains at the Fallen Angels encampment after the December 22 deadline will be removed from the property as trespassers.

As residents work together to dismantle the community they’ve built, many say they are hoping the support they’re receiving now will lead to longer-term housing solutions.

