Lansing pub erupts as Team USA advances to World Cup knockout stage

LANSING, Mich — Ozone's Brewhouse filled with cheers and chants Friday afternoon as Team USA defeated Australia 2-0 to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

WATCH: FANS CHEER AT OZONE'S BREWHOUSE IN LANSING AS TEAM USA ADVANCES TO KO STAGE

Fans cheer at Ozone's Brewhouse in Lansing as Team USA advances to KO stage

The Old Town Lansing pub drew a capacity crowd for the match, with fans erupting in USA chants throughout the game.

"I'm here every weekend for soccer, so this is my home pub," Lansing resident Paul Chatfield said.

Chatfield, a soccer coach and instructor, sparked most of the USA chants during the match.

"I help with a football club that a lot of refugees play in it from all over Africa and the Middle East, and they all love soccer," Chatfield said. "Then when you come here it's the same thing."

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Chatfield runs the MI Football Social App, which helps fans find local pubs to watch soccer matches. He has been traveling nationwide to watch World Cup games.

"I was just in New York, I'm going out to Kansas City here in a little bit but I'm here at my home pub," Chatfield said.

Among the sea of red, white and blue, Blake Dawson wore his yellow Australian shirt. The Lansing resident and Australia native said he was taking in his second visit to the pub.

"It's been really good. Good atmosphere," Dawson said. "I don't like all the USA chants but I can live with that. It's good to see everyone really celebrating the game."

Dawson is from New South Wales, about an hour south of Sydney.

Chatfield said the global nature of soccer makes it special.

"It's that global aspect," Chatfield said. "My life revolves around soccer and that's what makes it so special."

Ozone's Brewhouse will host another watch party for Team USA's next game against Turkey on Thursday at 10 p.m.

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