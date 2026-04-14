Lansing property owners face thousands in flood damage as city offers help

LANSING, Mich — Property owner Lior Ron is out $8,000 after last week's flooding damaged his West Shiawassee rental property, but he's not alone as the City of Lansing's flood prevention program remains vastly underutilized despite offering thousands in potential savings.



Recent flooding caused hundreds of calls to the city with basement water and road closures.

One property owner spent $8,000 on flood damage repairs including a $4,300 furnace replacement.

Lansing's basement backup prevention plan has only helped 100 people in 15 years despite covering up to $5,000 in costs.

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Ron, who owns Lansing Home Pros with about 200 rental properties, bought the two-unit building on West Shiawassee eight months ago. Last week's storm brought the first flooding he's experienced at that location.

"It's been flooded pretty bad. Had a sewer backup, looks like a city sewer was, I guess, full with water and it was backing into our basement," Ron said.

The damage was extensive. Raw sewage flooded the basement, destroying the furnace and requiring professional cleanup services.

"The furnace got affected with water rising and basically affecting it beyond the ability to repair it. We had to replace, get a new furnace with permits and inspection. We ended up paying $4,200, $4,300 actually," Ron said.

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Ron says nine of his properties around Lansing experienced flooding to varying degrees during the same storm system.

Lansing's Basement Backup Prevention Program (B2P2) covers thousands of dollars in flood prevention costs according to Andy Kilpatrick, Lansing's Director of Public service.

Kilpatrick says the city received "hundreds of calls" during last week's flooding event, which dropped two to three inches of rain in already saturated ground conditions.

"Anything generally under an inch, inch and a half, we don't have many issues. But that last rain was, depends on the location of the city, anywhere between two or over three inches of rain," Kilpatrick said.

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B2P2 covers 100% of the first $1,000 and 75% of the next $5,000 for installing backflow valves and sump pumps according to Kilpatrick. Only 100 people have used flood prevention program in 15 years

"It could save someone $20,000, $30,000, and it really depends on what they have in their basement," Kilpatrick said. "That is something that most insurance policies... do not cover."

Despite the potential savings, the program remains dramatically underused. Over 10-15 years, only about 100 people have participated, with the city spending roughly $200,000 total according to Kilpatrick.

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"There's still definitely more people that can benefit from that," Kilpatrick said.

The average cost runs about $2,500, meaning most participants pay only a few hundred dollars out of pocket.

For Ron, the flooding represents what he calls "a cost of doing business" in property management.

Ron's total expenses for the West Shiawassee property included $4,300 for furnace replacement, $1,200 for emergency water extraction, and $1,700 for cleanup and material removal.

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"It's something that is very rare. Again, hasn't happened in many of our property," Ron said. "Mother nature is mother nature. And when she decides to go crazy, she goes crazy."

While some flooding can be prevented through proper grading, gutter maintenance, and foundation repairs, sewer backups like the one that hit Ron's property are largely unavoidable when city systems become overwhelmed.

Kilpatrick emphasizes that preparation is key, especially as more spring weather approaches.

"Just that spring is a wet season. And so as soon as we're out of winter, kind of, it goes into the spring and we always have some sort of, you know, weather event early spring," Kilpatrick said. "Just don't be, you know, caught off guard when these things happen. So kind of prepare and have a plan in advance."

Information on B2P2 is available on the City of Lansing's website, and Kilpatrick says they need to do a better job promoting it. Property owners must arrange their own licensed plumber and pull permits, then the city reimburses the costs.

For Ron, who's dealt with flooding across multiple properties, the experience reinforces the importance of emergency preparedness and having the right equipment ready.

"More often than not, it's preventable and homeowners should pay attention, you know, figure out a problem while it's small before it becomes huge, take care of it and, you know, hopefully the next event is preventable," Ron said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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