Lansing powers ahead with one of Michigan’s fastest-growing job markets

Lansing added 5,400 jobs from June 2024 to June 2025, making it the second-highest job growth region in Michigan.

Manufacturing led the growth with 1,800 new jobs, followed by government (1,000) and health services (900).

Local companies like Niowave, Ionetix, and the LG battery plant are fueling a modern manufacturing boom that includes biotech, aerospace, and defense.

Workforce training and entry-level opportunities are helping residents build careers, with support from employers and organizations like the Capital Area Manufacturing Council.

“In Lansing, manufacturing is in our DNA,” said Cindy Kangas, Executive Director of the Capital Area Manufacturing Council.

That long-standing legacy is now driving the city’s latest surge in employment. From cutting-edge companies like Niowave and Ionetix to large-scale operations like the LG battery plant, manufacturing is leading the way in Lansing’s economic revival.

According to the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), the region added 5,400 new jobs between June 2024 and June 2025 — the second-highest job growth in Michigan during that period.

“We do have a surprisingly robust, diverse, tech-based economy,” said Bob Trezise, CEO of LEAP. “This data really reveals we are a true economic engine in the state of Michigan.”

The industries showing the greatest job gains include:



Manufacturing: 1,800 new jobs

Government: 1,000 new jobs

Health Services: 900 new jobs

Manufacturing, in particular, is drawing attention not only for its numbers, but also for its evolving identity.

“There’s med tech, there’s biotech, there’s farming. We’re also seeing a lot of aerospace and defense,” Kangas explained. “It’s so different than just the Big Three that people are used to.”

Kangas highlighted how many manufacturers are investing in their workforce by offering training programs and career development.

“If you come in entry-level, the manufacturers often pay for you to get training, or they’ll bring people in to train you on the job,” she said.

Despite some uncertainty around tariffs and the global manufacturing outlook, the local demand for skilled workers continues to rise — with companies eager to hire and retain talent right here in Lansing.

Both Kangas and Trezise believe this is just the beginning.

“It really is something to be proud of,” said Bob Trezise.

