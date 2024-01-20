Lansing Police release body cam footage of officer involved shooting, suspect arrested

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police have released edited footage of the city’s most recent officer involved shooting on Jan.10.

Police said on the night of the shooting, officers responded to the 300 block of West saginaw Street and made contact with Zachary Duling, who we confirmed had warrants in Ingham and Eaton counties.

Previously, Chief Ellery Sosebee said the officer involved simultaneously fired shots while he was being hit by the car Duling was in.

The body cam footage released Friday, appears to show bullets being fired, right as the suspect begins to pull the car forward.

The video also shows multiple body cam footages from officers who were on the scene. Some footage was even slowed down.

Duling was arrested the next day with a minor injury from the shooting, and we’re told the witness who was in the car with him has been located.

The incident is now being investigated by MSP and the officer involve was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is still placed on paid administrative leave.