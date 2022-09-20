Lansing police recover multiple illegal firearms, 7 stolen vehicles in illegal chop shop

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department recovered two illegal firearms, seven stolen vehicles and two stolen trailers in an illegal chop shop Monday.

The chop shop was located in the 300 block of S. Pennsylvania Avenue.

The department said in a Facebook post that one suspect is in custody, and detectives are processing evidence and seeking out additional suspects.

