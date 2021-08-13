Lansing police officer Benjamin Fielder charged with child pornography

LANSING, Mich. — Earlier this week, a Lansing police officer was placed on leave after being arrested. Now that police officer faces child pornography charges in Shiawassee County, following his arrest.

Paperwork filed with the 66th District Court shows that Benjamin Fielder, a 3-year veteran of the LPD, is charged with four felonies:

Child Sexually Abusive Commercial Activity

Children-Accosting For Immoral Purposes

Using A Computer to Commit A Crime

Felony Firearm

In a press release, Chief Sosebee said “the recent news is disappointing and frustrating, I hold my staff to the highest professional standards. I will not tolerate any employee misconduct and will take appropriate action if the allegations are confirmed.”

Interim Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee placed Fielder on leave after being informed about the arrest.

Currently, the Lansing Police Department is conducting an investigation with the Shiawassee County Sheriff.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook