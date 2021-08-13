Watch
Lansing police officer Benjamin Fielder charged with child pornography

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021
Lansing Police Department
Posted at 10:50 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 10:50:22-04

LANSING, Mich. — Earlier this week, a Lansing police officer was placed on leave after being arrested. Now that police officer faces child pornography charges in Shiawassee County, following his arrest.

Paperwork filed with the 66th District Court shows that Benjamin Fielder, a 3-year veteran of the LPD, is charged with four felonies:

  • Child Sexually Abusive Commercial Activity
  • Children-Accosting For Immoral Purposes
  • Using A Computer to Commit A Crime
  • Felony Firearm

In a press release, Chief Sosebee said “the recent news is disappointing and frustrating, I hold my staff to the highest professional standards. I will not tolerate any employee misconduct and will take appropriate action if the allegations are confirmed.”

Interim Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee placed Fielder on leave after being informed about the arrest.

Currently, the Lansing Police Department is conducting an investigation with the Shiawassee County Sheriff.

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

