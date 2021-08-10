Lansing Police Officer arrested, placed on leave

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing Police Officer was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after he was arrested by Shiawassee County Sheriffs.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's office told LPD their deputies had arrested the off-duty officer Monday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Upon receiving the notification from the Sheriff’s office, Interim Police Chief Ellery Sosebee immediately placed the Lansing officer on unpaid leave in accordance with department policy.

An internal investigation will be conducted in addition to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s criminal investigation.

“The recent news is disappointing and frustrating, I hold my staff to the highest professional standards. I will not tolerate any employee misconduct and will take appropriate action if the allegations are confirmed”, said Chief Sosebee.

The arrested Lansing Officer has been identified as a male who has been employed for 3 years. He is facing 4 felony charges. He will be arraigned in 66th District court.

