Lansing Police officer and four other men arrested after sex sting operation

LANSING, Mich. — UPDATE: A Lansing Police Officer and four others have been arrested for their involvement in a sex sting operation by the Shiawassee Human Oppression Team.

Benjamin Fielder, a 3-year-veteran of the Lansing Police Department, is now facing 4 charges after the investigation: 1) Child Sexually Abusive Commercial Activity 2) Children-Accosting For Immoral Purposes 3) Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and 4) Felony Firearm.

Fielder and four other men were arrested on Aug. 9. Authorities say they did not know each other prior to the sting operation.

According to Ingham County Sheriff Brian BeGole, Fielder and three of the men thought they were going to meet up with a 15-year-old girl and one man thought he was going to meet up with a 15-year-old boy.

BeGole also confirmed that Fielder had a gun with him when he allegedly committed the crimes.

All men were allegedly on several websites.

Below are the names and the charges for the other four men involved: