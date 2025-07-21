Lansing police investigate weekend shootings that left one man dead, teen girl injured

Authorities are looking into multiple shootings in Lansing over the weekend that left one man dead and a teenage girl injured.

• A 36-year-old man died after being shot under his armpit on Wilson Avenue early Sunday morning.

• A 15-year-old girl is in stable condition after being shot during a large party on Risdale Street Saturday night.

• Two adult suspects were taken into custody in connection with the shooting of the teenage girl.



Lansing police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred over the weekend.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Wilson Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday. They found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound under his armpit.

The man was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made, and police do not believe this was a random act of violence.

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl is in stable condition after being shot Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to a call at the 2500 block of Risdale Street shortly after 10:30 p.m., with the call indicating the shooting occurred during a large party.

Authorities say two adult suspects were taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page, by sending a private message.

