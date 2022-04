LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police have identified the victim of a Thursday morning homicide as 27-year-old Alan Lavon Jackson.

Officers responded to a “suspicious situation” shortly before 5 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Beal Avenue, where they found Jackson dead with a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.