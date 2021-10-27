Lansing police identify man killed in Monday night shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified the man who died following a shooting Monday night as 34-year-old Elton Johnson Jr. of Lansing.

Johnson's death was the city's 24th homicide this year, a record number. There were 22 homicides in Lansing in 2020.

Lansing police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bailey Street on a report of a shooting around 8:49 p.m. Monday, according to the department.

When officers arrived, they found Johnson with a gunshot wound and attempted first aid until he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one has been charged in the crime and police have not publicly identified a suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Trooper Ben Rowell at (517) 483-6866, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

