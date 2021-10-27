Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Lansing police identify man killed in Monday night shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:48 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 10:49:15-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified the man who died following a shooting Monday night as 34-year-old Elton Johnson Jr. of Lansing.

Johnson's death was the city's 24th homicide this year, a record number. There were 22 homicides in Lansing in 2020.

Lansing police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bailey Street on a report of a shooting around 8:49 p.m. Monday, according to the department.

When officers arrived, they found Johnson with a gunshot wound and attempted first aid until he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one has been charged in the crime and police have not publicly identified a suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Trooper Ben Rowell at (517) 483-6866, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter