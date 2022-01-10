Lansing Police Department's first social worker resigns, but a new one is on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police Department's first social worker, Jan Bidwell, parted ways with the department last week, but police officials say a new one is on the way.

Bidwell announced her resignation in a brief Facebook post on Jan. 6.

"Today I resigned from LPD. It was a hard decision, but necessary. I'm grateful for the profound experience of serving Lansing," she wrote.

Bidwell joined the department in 2019, acting as a mediator between police and vulnerable populations.

The Lansing Police Department said in a statement that it recently hired a social work supervisor, which would have given the department two social workers.

They are looking for someone to take Bidwell's place, but they don't expect there to be much of an interruption of services due to their recent hire.

“Jan did not give any indication or reason as to why she was leaving her position," the statement read, in part. "LPD knows that working in law enforcement is a high-stress job and we make services available to assist all employees who need them. “

Police said the social work supervisor is finishing the human resources process and will be starting as soon as possible.

We reached out to Bidwell for comment and have not heard back.

