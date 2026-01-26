Lansing Police Department responds to CATA arrest video

LANSING, Mich — Lansing Police responding to a video circulating on social media that shows an arrest at the CATA transportation center.

The Lansing Police Department responded to the CATA Transportation Center regarding an individual who had been previously banned from the property and was trespassing, according to a statement from Chief Robert Backus.

Officers warned the person they would be arrested if they did not leave the property. The individual was ultimately taken into custody for trespassing.

The department has opened a complaint review following the incident. The officer involved has been reassigned to administrative duty during the investigation.

"The Lansing Police Department takes all complaints seriously and is committed to addressing concerns regarding police response," Backus said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

