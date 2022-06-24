Lansing Police department honors fallen officers through 25-mile memorial ride

LANSING, Mich. — For the fourth year in a row, a group of Lansing Police Department officers are spending their evening biking 25 miles to honor officers who served and died in the line of duty.

Over the course of the department's history, six officers and two police dogs have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Those officers are: Officer Julie A. Engelhardt , Officer Dean A. Whitehead, Mac Donnelly Jr. Gottlieb Sohn, Alexander Lang, K9 Sabre, Detective Sgt. Homer Edward Hatt, Sr. and K9 Chili.

The annual ride kicked off Thursday at the Lansing Police Department Operations Center on Wise Road. Capt. Katie Diehl called it a healing experience for the department.

“It really truly is a tribute to our legacy here at LPD and this is why we do our jobs. Its to honor those that served before us and also to honor our community and our citizens that live in our community," said Capt. Diehl. "They’ll travel approximately 25 miles this evening and they will pass by each of the sites where our officers and canines perished.”

About 20 officers decked out in bicycle uniforms traveled through the city by police escort.

