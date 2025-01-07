LANSING, Mich — The Lansing Police Department has a new Assistant Chief of Police.

Captain Eric Pratl's promotion to the new rank was announced Tuesday and he brings 21 years of law enforcement experience to the position.

He has served in numerous roles including as a patrol officer, K9 officer, and internal affairs.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Cleary University and is a 17th MSU School of Staff and Command graduate.

Pratl also completed training at Lansing Community College and the Mid-Michigan Police Academy.

