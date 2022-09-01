Watch Now
Lansing Police Department gets new K-9 bulletproof vest

Posted at 4:15 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 16:15:34-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department says, like any other officer, K-9 officers need certain resources to do their job more efficiently, and department officials are hoping new bullet proof vests will help the furry officers protect and serve the community better.

The $3,000 dollar vest was donated to the Lansing Police Department by the nonprofit organization Spikes K-9 Fund, and we’re told this vest is a major step up from the previous K-9 vests the department had.

“It was just not formed to the dog, and it was heavy,” said K-9 handler Austin Brown. “Plus, we got that vest probably five years ago, and technology has changed.”

With the new vest being lighter, it allows the K-9 officers to move comfortably faster in certain situations, while also keeping them safe. Police said that safety is a top priority, especially after tragedy struck in 1999 when K-9 officer Sabre was killed while on duty.

Fast forward more than 20 years later, the department says they’re just grateful other dogs are less likely to have their lives cut short because of the new vest.

