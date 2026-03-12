Lansing police solves 85% of homicides in 2025, a higher rate than most nationally

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing Police Department wrapped up 2025 with an 85% homicide clearance rate, well above the national average, but for families of victims whose cases remain unsolved, the work is far from over.

Michael McKissic has been waiting more than 10 years for answers in the death of his son Mikey, who was 23 years old when he was shot and killed in Lansing. The family still does not know who is responsible.

"When a parent buries their child, there's something you miss every holiday, every birthday, fathers day mothers day, you name," McKissic said.

Despite the pain, McKissic said he has found a way to move forward — though justice remains the family's goal.

"I forgave that person, but our family still wants justice," McKissic said.

It is a sentiment shared by families of other homicide victims across the city, and one that drives the Lansing Police Department's approach to these investigations.

Lansing Police Chief Rob Backus said the work that goes into solving a homicide is something most people never see.

"When it comes to a homicide, what happens behind the scenes, I don't think people could really appreciate," Backus said. "I know in the background, I got a team of detectives who responded to that team immediately after it happened and its not uncommon for that same team to be working 24 hours or 36 hours later without any break."

Backus said that around-the-clock commitment helped the department close 85% of homicide cases in 2025 — a figure that significantly outpaces the national clearance rate.

"The national rate is right around 65 percent," Backus said.

So far in 2026, Lansing has seen 2 homicides. One has been solved, according to Backus. The department is still investigating the most recent case, which occurred Tuesday morning on Hosmer Street, when a 30-year-old man was shot and killed.

When I asked Backus for additional details on that shooting, he declined to share more at this time.

"There's no information to share right now," Backus said.

For families still waiting, Backus said his team is committed to seeing every case through.

"We will work forever until we could get them that closure," Backus said.

For McKissic, closure may be hard to define — but the memory of his son remains vivid.

"His last words were dad I love you and I said I love you too Mikey," McKissic said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

