Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green retiring after 25 years with the department

LANSING, Mich. — After 25 years with the Lansing Police Department, Chief Daryl Green announced his retirement on Wednesday .

Green started with the department in 1997 and was appointed chief in 2019. He was only person in the department's history to lead its four major divisions.

Green holds a Ph.D. and also serves as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

“I am forever grateful to serve the City of Lansing with such a talented and dedicated group of police and city employees. I am proud of the reforms the Lansing Police Department completed, and it is time for me to pass the baton to another police chief that will continue this important work of reimagining public safety," Green in a statement released by the city. "Lansing will always have a special place in my heart, and I thank Mayor Schor for his confidence and support.”

Green’s last day with the department in June 25. Senior Police Captain Ellery Sosebee will serve as acting chief until a permanent replacement is found.

