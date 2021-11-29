Lansing police and fire departments host toy giveaway

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing police and fire department are hosting a toy giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 14. They are inviting children of all ages from the community to pick up a free toy.

Thanks to a donation from the First Responders Children’s Foundation, they have around 500 toys to give out, including dolls and toy cars.

Lansing Police Department Facebook Lansing Police and Fire Department Toy Giveaway



“We have also partnered with Greater Lansing Food Bank to provide boxes of food for those families that find that they need a little extra help during this time,” said Anthony J. VandeVoorde, the Lansing Police Department’s Community Service Unit officer.

VandeVoorde said that children should come out not only to get a toy but also to meet their local fire and police departments.

The toy giveaway will be held between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lansing Police Operations Center at 5815 Wise Road in Lansing. The event does not require any registration.

