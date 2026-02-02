Lansing polar plunge raises $84,000 for Special Olympics despite frigid temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — On Sunday, frigid temperatures weren't enough to scare away hundreds of neighbors from diving into the Polar Plunge.



More than 300 participants braved 22-degree temperatures at Lansing's 22nd annual Law Enforcement Polar Plunge

The event raised $84,000 to help Special Olympic athletes get opportunities to compete

Participant Nicki Jones took the Polar Plunge to honor her mother, who was a Special Olympic coach

WATCH: Lansing polar plunge raises $84,000 for Special Olympics

"Oh, it's cold," third-time plunger Nicki Jones said when asked about the experience.

This marks the 22nd annual Law Enforcement Polar Plunge, an event designed to help Special Olympic athletes get the opportunity to compete. And for Jones, the cause hits close to home.

"My mom was an area eight Special Olympic coach. I grew up this way and now's my chance and opportunity to give back," Jones said.

More than 300 neighbors took the plunge Sunday and helped to raise $84,000 for Special Olympics.

