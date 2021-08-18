Lansing Pharaohs, the city's new minor league basketball team, set to play at Don Johnson Fieldhouse

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Pharaohs, the city's new minor league basketball team, won't have any games until next year, but they already know where they'll be playing: Don Johnson Fieldhouse

"We’ll be starting in March of 2022," said Chris Jackson, the president, and owner of the Lansing Pharaohs, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. "But for us, it was an opportunity to bring a rich tradition of basketball at a professional level back to the city of Lansing."

Jackson wants to use the Lansing Pharaohs as an opportunity to showcase what the Lansing community can do.

"Our goal is to just be an asset to an already thriving community like Lansing is and we have a partnership with the school district," he said.

There will be six tryouts this fall. Players must be 18 or older and will be paid when they play. Jackson says the goal is to give away 50 to 100 tickets to every game for the Lansing School district to use for whatever they need.

