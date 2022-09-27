Lansing People's Assembly meets to discuss issues impacting city's youth

LANSING, Mich. — Members of the Lansing People's Assembly will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss topics that impact the city's youngest residents.

The community group is holding an in-person-virtual hybrid meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss policing and city busing.

The meeting is slated to last for two hours at One Love Global on South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Lansing. It will be co-hosted by the In Defense of Black Life organization as well as Transform Michigan.

If you'd like to register for the meeting, we have the link here .

