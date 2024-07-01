Lansing Out of the Darkness Kick-off event takes place in Adado Riverfront Park

According to the CDC, in 2021 suicide was among the top nine leading causes of death for people ages 10-64 and the second leading cause for people ages 10-14 and 20-34.

The Lansing Out of the Darkness walk will take place September 21st at Adado Riverfront Park

Watch the video above to see the personal connection volunteers and participants have to the cause of the event.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Volunteers gathering to bring awareness.

"We see you, we hear you, we are where you are and we will meet you where you are"

And shed light on a topic that has affected families across our neighborhoods.

"Suicide touches everybody, mental health touches everybody, it doesn't matter your race, your social status or anything like that, it touches everybody."

On Sunday, AFSP volunteers set up an Information and merchandise booth along with games and crafts to promote the September event.

Becky Womboldt, who will be participating in this year's walk, attended the kick-off event, and said what it means to her.

“It’s so important, after I lost my friend to suicide I randomly came across the out of darkness walk, and came and it was like the first place that I found people who understood, and so that sense of community and support os so important”

For many more neighbors attending the event, Including volunteers Liz Baker and Elli Wonch, the event has personal meaning.

“In 2014, I lost a good friend to suicide, Just after I had graduated high school and it completely changed my world upside down”

“I’ve gone through my own personal struggles with mental health and suicide.”

to help raise awareness and funding for prevention and research programs, The Lansing Out of the Darkness walk will take place on September 21st and is LANSING AFSP’s main fundraiser.

“Those funds are used to bring in training, education and resources on a local level, on a statewide level we’re able to do programming and then on a national level, AFSP is a the leading funder of private research, so we’re looking into scientifically what’s behind the suicidal mind and how can we best treat that, how can we best support that and those types of things”

If you want more information about the out of the darkness walk you can click this link.

