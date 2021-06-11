Watch
Lansing opens downtown, Old Town, REO Town social districts, allows alcohol consumption on streets

Posted at 7:55 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 19:55:06-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing bar goers can now enjoy alcoholic drinks while walking the streets, at least in certain neighborhoods

On Wednesday, the city opened social districts in Old Town, REO Town and downtown. That means people in those areas can now buy alcohol from participating businesses and consume their drinks out in the open.

Danelle Admire, manager of Sir Pizza in Old Town, says this is the perfect way for people to get out and really be social with one another.

“Our customers, they’re excited,” she said. “They said, 'I can walk around, drink and have fun and go enjoy everything.' And I said, 'Yes, you can.'"

Each Lansing social district is open Sunday thru Thursday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturday 9 a.m. to midnight.

City officials want to emphasize that you aren’t allowed to drink alcohol on the streets if the drink isn't in a labeled cup from one of the participating businesses.

