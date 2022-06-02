Lansing officials waiting on revisions to City Hall redevelopment proposals

LANSING, Mich. — A few months ago, the city of Lansing asked for proposals to redevelopment the City Hall building downtown.

City officials said they got proposals from three developers but all of them needed to be revised, which is holding up the decision on whether City Hall will move to a new location.

“We received the proposals, we did an initial review on those and, based on some questions and revisions we needed from the developers, we gave them a little extra time to respond back those,” said Lansing Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick.

City officials are hoping those revisions are done no later than the end of July because the City Hall building has issues that need to be taken care of as soon as possible, including fire suppression, HVAC, electricity and leaking pipes.

Officials have said they're open to keeping City Hall at it’s current location, but that it will be pricey to make the needed repairs.

“To stay here, would probably be in the $35 to $50 million range to repair everything,” Kilpatrick said. “But we may not be at the same configuration or square footage, which is why we’re looking at other options.”

Two of the three proposals the city received included plans for City Hall to move. The other proposal came from a developer looking to turn the city hall building into housing or a hotel.

“The proposals we received are intriguing,” Kilpatrick said. “Just like if you go looking for a car, you have to pick the right one and we’re just trying to pick the right one for City Hall.”