Lansing Officials propose stricter gun laws to state lawmakers

LANSING, Mich. — Not a day goes by that Miranda Hinton doesn’t miss her son Marcus. Marcus and his brother were shot and killed back in 2020 at a restaurant on the Southside.

“It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions, but as a family we’re trying to push through,” Hinton said.

The suspect involved in the shooting was arrested and slapped with multiple charges, one was for carrying an illegal weapon.

“We found out through the court proceedings that the weapon he used was stolen,”Hinton said.

“We have an enormous amount of guns in our community and we need to some how deal with that problem,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee.

That’s why Sosebee and Mayor Andy Schor are asking state legislators to pass stricter gun laws.

“We want to add some things to the list that they’re talking about and we want them to consider them,” Schor said.

The list includes things like restriction of firearms in municipal buildings and other public locations, prohibiting open and concealed carry of firearms, and enact penalty for gun owners if their gun is lost or stolen and used in a crime,

“We don’t want to just catch someone on the street, we want to be able to prevent it from getting there,” Sosebee said.

Sosebee and Schor are also proposing a safe storage law that would make it a crime if your gun isn’t stored properly.

Michigan recently passed a law that will go into affect in 2024 that would penalize gun owners if a minor gains access to a gun that should have been locked.

“The amount of guns out there is still outrageous, but, we are making the right ground in the right direction,” Sosebee said.