Lansing neighbors run 5k to support recovery and homeless services

More than 70 neighbors participated in the "Run to Recovery" 5k at Lansing Shuffle on Sunday to support local organizations helping those experiencing homelessness and substance use recovery.

The event raised funds for Loaves and Fishes homeless shelter and Endeavor House, a transitional housing program.

Endeavor House executive director Stephen McCorry organized the event, drawing from his own experience with addiction and homelessness.

About 75 participants signed up for what organizers hope will become an annual fundraiser.

I was at Lansing Shuffle on Sunday, where neighbors laced up their shoes, not just for fitness, but for a cause.

"This is a fundraiser between Endeavor House and Loaves and Fishes. It's a 5k called Run to Recovery," said Stephen McCorry, executive director of Endeavor House.

Loaves and Fishes is a homeless shelter, while Endeavor House is a transitional housing program for individuals recovering from substance use. For McCorry, his work is personal.

"I've gone through a drug addiction myself for three years, and I literally needed to run toward a good life. It took diligence on my part," McCorry said.

McCorry says about 75 neighbors signed up to participate in the first of what he hopes will be an annual event. One participant, Valrie Brooks, came with her church to support the cause.

"I know it will go toward helping the homeless, and as a church, we support that 100% and that's why we're here," Brooks said.

For McCorry, the event represented a full-circle moment in his life journey.

"It means everything. To have gone through drug addiction and homelessness myself, to be able to put on a fundraiser that both helps people in addiction and a homeless shelter - I mean it's just God ordained," McCorry said.

