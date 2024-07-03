Lansing neighborhood advocates celebrate Disability Pride Month

In recognition of the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act being signed into law, advocates are celebrating Disability Pride month

Throughout the month of July, advocates celebrate and embrace those who are disabled, as well as fight for a more inclusive world.

In the attached story, I spoke with a retired special education teacher and a mother-son duo who aren't letting disability define them

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I think it's important that we're celebrating our uniqueness."

Monday marked the first day of disability pride month, and I spoke with advocates in my neighborhood about what it means beyond the month of July

"So funny story, I had no idea what I wanted to be when I grew up," said Stacey Porritt

But by the time Stacey Porritt graduated high school, she realized special education was her calling

"I created a work learning-based program," she said.

Through her 28 years as a special education teacher ..and even through her current self-led advocacy in retirement providing special education services to families, she recognizes the importance of fair treatment and community assistance to those who are disabled

"I'm hoping that with recognizing and celebrating and having something like disability pride month that it really does trickle into so many other months and becomes what we always do," Stacey said.

"Have a great day!!!!" CJ said.

19 year old, weather fan CJ is one example

"I helped CJ and his family to really get the word out and develop his Facebook so people can know the incredible thing that CJ's doing, and he's really sharing the sunshine with us..." Stacey said

CJ's mom says it takes a village, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

"For us it's just another day... a lot of people talk about dropping the standard, and in our family, we believe that keep the standard and you raise your kid to the standard. It just looks different for every one of us. I don't care who you are," Cheri said

