LANSING, Mich — The City of Lansing has taken its first step toward implementing a temporary moratorium on new data center developments as city leaders work to establish clearer zoning regulations for future projects.



Lansing city officials are considering a temporary six-month moratorium on new data center developments while drafting new zoning regulations.

The proposed ordinance, introduced by Second Ward Council Member Deyanira Nevarez Martinez, would require future data centers to obtain conditional-use approval before being built.

The move comes after public opposition to the proposed Deep Green data center project, with some residents questioning the benefits data centers would bring to the city.

While the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce argues data centers can drive economic growth, city leaders say the pause will allow time to determine whether future proposals align with Lansing's long-term goals.

WATCH: Lansing moves toward temporary data center moratorium

Lansing moves toward temporary data center moratorium

During Monday's Committee on Development and Planning meeting, council members advanced a resolution that would temporarily pause new data center proposals while a zoning ordinance is drafted by Second Ward Council Member Deyanira Nevarez Martinez.

The proposed ordinance would classify data centers as a separate land use category and require developers to obtain conditional-use approval before building new facilities.

"What this does is classify data centers as a different use and a use that will always be conditional," Nevarez Martinez said. "You can't just buy an industrial parcel and put a data center there. You have to submit an application to the planning department for a conditional use."

The proposal follows months of public debate surrounding the previously proposed Deep Green data center project. The development generated significant community opposition, with some residents questioning the benefits such a facility would bring to Lansing.

"We've been at this for six months and I've still yet to hear a convincing argument as to why I, as a Lansing resident, should want a data center in my city," one resident said during public comment at a March City Council meeting.

Supporters of the industry, however, argue that data centers can serve as important economic development opportunities. In a statement Tuesday, the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce criticized the city's approach, saying Lansing missed an opportunity by not moving forward with the proposed $120 million Deep Green project.

"The City of Lansing had an opportunity to lead on the $120 million Deep Green data center development and chose not to," the chamber said. "Now, rather than learning from that decision, city leaders are considering a moratorium on data centers altogether. This might as well be a closed sign on the front door of Michigan's capital city."

Nevarez Martinez said the proposed six-month moratorium would provide city officials time to evaluate potential regulations and determine how data center developments fit into Lansing's long-term goals.

"We need more business in our city. We need to foster innovation in our city," she said. "I think we just need to be mindful when we get proposals to see if they actually make sense for our city."

The Lansing City Council is expected to consider the moratorium following a public hearing scheduled for July 13.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.