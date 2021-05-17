Watch
Lansing mother-daughter duo spent two days creating chalk artwork to spread joy

Lauren Shields, FOX 47 News, 2021
Mother and Daughter Chalk Art
Sidewalk chalk art on Maplewood Avenue in Lansing
Sidewalk chalk art on Maplewood Avenue in Lansing
Sidewalk chalk art on Maplewood Avenue in Lansing
Sidewalk chalk art by the Nesbitts
Chalk art by the Nesbitts
The Nesbitts wanted to choose bright, colorful characters that everyone would know
The Nesbitts created this art to spark joy
PacMan ghosts on Maplewood Avenue in Lansing
Yoda I am
Pixar and Pikachu
Tinker Bell, Stitch Hei Hei from Moana and the Cheshire Cat
Maplewood Avenue in Lansing
Maplewood Avenue in Lansing
Maplewood Avenue in Lansing
Posted at 8:00 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 08:55:14-04

LANSING, Mich. —

A mother-daughter duo in Lansing spent two days creating chalk artwork in hopes of bringing joy to their neighbors.

Up and Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.
Perry the Platypus from Phineas and Ferb, and Dumbo

Samantha Nesbitt and her daughter Alexis drew cartoon characters on the sidewalk outside of their Lansing home on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I don't know, we just wanted to spread some joy. We love watching people walk by and look at it" Nesbitt said. "It's been really sad around lately so, I like seeing people smile walking by."

Coraline and Ariel from The Little Mermaid
Poppy from Trolls

"I mean my family's pretty artistic," Nesbitt explained. "My dad likes to draw and stuff, and I've just kind of passed it through to her, and we just wanted something to do together after school and so we just started doing it.""

Little Dude from Finding Nemo
Rapunzel from Tangled

Nesbitt said she got a great reaction from her neighbors.

"Oh yeah! We use the Nextdoor neighbor site, and I posted up on there letting people know to come by and check it all out and feel free to take pictures and hang out in front of the house. I just love watching little kids walk by and get all excited about each character, so I tried pick stuff that boys and girls would like, and all ages," she said.

Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy
Kirby

Her son Abel said, "My favorite character is all of them, even Kirby, because I love Kirby."

Nesbitt says to stay tuned throughout the summer to see what other characters the two will come up with.

