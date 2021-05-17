Lansing mother-daughter duo spent two days creating chalk artwork to spread joy

LANSING, Mich. —

A mother-daughter duo in Lansing spent two days creating chalk artwork in hopes of bringing joy to their neighbors.

Lauren Shields 2021

Lauren Shields 2021

Samantha Nesbitt and her daughter Alexis drew cartoon characters on the sidewalk outside of their Lansing home on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I don't know, we just wanted to spread some joy. We love watching people walk by and look at it" Nesbitt said. "It's been really sad around lately so, I like seeing people smile walking by."

Lauren Shields 2021

Lauren Shields 2021

"I mean my family's pretty artistic," Nesbitt explained. "My dad likes to draw and stuff, and I've just kind of passed it through to her, and we just wanted something to do together after school and so we just started doing it.""

Lauren Shields 2021

Lauren Shields

Nesbitt said she got a great reaction from her neighbors.

"Oh yeah! We use the Nextdoor neighbor site, and I posted up on there letting people know to come by and check it all out and feel free to take pictures and hang out in front of the house. I just love watching little kids walk by and get all excited about each character, so I tried pick stuff that boys and girls would like, and all ages," she said.

Lauren Shields 2021

Lauren Shields 2021

Her son Abel said, "My favorite character is all of them, even Kirby, because I love Kirby."

Nesbitt says to stay tuned throughout the summer to see what other characters the two will come up with.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook