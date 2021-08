LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and City Councilwoman Kathie Dunbar will face each other in the race for the city's top job in November.

Schor led a field of six candidates in Tuesday's primary with 6,191 votes. Dunbar came in second with 2,561 votes.

City Councilwoman Patricia Spitzley got 2,067 votes, Farhan Shiekh-Omar got 1,074 votes, Melissa Huber got 537 votes and Larry Hutchinson Jr. got 211.