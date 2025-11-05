Lansing Mayor Andy Schor wins third term, promises to tackle housing crisis and gun violence

LANSING, Mich — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor secured his third term in office Tuesday night, defeating challenger Kelsea Hector in the general election.

"I will be your next mayor again," Schor told supporters as applause filled the room.

The mayor launched his campaign 10 months ago with promises to address the city's housing crisis, gun violence, economic development and road improvements.

"I'm really excited that we get to continue focusing on growing Lansing as a whole," Schor said.

Road repairs remain a top priority for Schor's upcoming term.

"We're going to keep fixing the roads, as we get more money we're going to fix the roads and be more creative about it," Schor said.

Hector congratulated her opponent following the election results.

"Congratulations to Andy, and I hope we see a lot of great things come out the next four years," Hector said.

Despite not winning the election, Hector told her supporters she plans to remain involved in local politics.

As the general election concludes, Schor said he's ready to begin his third term by focusing on community needs.

"We hear from people and make the decision best for them," Schor said. "We have a great team and I look forward to working with our neighbors."

