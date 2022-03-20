Lansing Mayor Andy Schor tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has tested positive for COVID-19:
“After two immunizations, a booster, and two years of negative COVID-19 tests, I have unfortunately contracted the virus," Schor said in a statement on Sunday. "I tested negative on Friday but chose to self-quarantine on Saturday and Sunday as a precaution. Upon retesting again on Sunday, I found out that I was positive."
Schor said he was in contact with very few people between the two tests and wore a mask but added that he "notified any individuals that I was around.
"I have mild symptoms similar to a cold and will be working from home as long as necessary, continuing to do the job that I was elected to do," he said. "I encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven’t already.”
