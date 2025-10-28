Lansing Mayor Andy Schor seeks third term; addresses jobs, roads and homelessness

LANSING, Mich — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is running for a third term in office, promising to continue his work on job creation, road improvements and addressing homelessness in the city.

"It's been an incredible 8 years," Schor said. "I am running for another four years to serve as mayor, one more time in this incredible city of Lansing."

With eight years in office behind him, Schor faces challenger Kelsea Hector in the November election. To better understand residents' priorities, FOX 47 News collected questions from neighbors across Lansing.

Job Creation Focus

Gabriel Workman-Villa from Lansing's North side raised concerns about employment opportunities in the city.

"What is your plans with just creating jobs, as someone self employed, I don't have that problem myself... But I just feel like we lack something here in Lansing is jobs," Workman-Villa said.

Schor pointed to the upcoming $2.3 billion battery plant expected to arrive in Lansing early next year as a major job creator.

"We work very closely to open the new battery plant, which is 1700 new jobs... 1700 new high paying jobs and that's awesome," Schor said.

Road Infrastructure Challenges

Downtown resident Darius Guy, who has been driving Lansing roads for six or seven years, questioned the mayor's road improvement plans.

"I am always hearing that roads are going to change but we don't see much change... What are your plans for fixing the roads," Guy said.

Schor acknowledged the funding gap, explaining that Lansing needs approximately $300 million annually to fix all roads but only receives about $17 million from the state. He emphasized the need for strategic prioritization.

"We are prioritizing main roads and roads that could be saved, and now with the legislation passing road funding, we are going to see double funding come in for road projects," Schor said.

Addressing Homelessness

Longtime resident Loretta Stanaway asked about handling homeless encampments in the city.

Schor said addressing homelessness starts with creating more housing options. He referenced the city's recent $600,000 investment in a "Mod Pod community."

"We're going to put up 50 of these mod pods, where people could go for 6 to 24 months, get stabilized and get into housing," Schor said.

Campaign Message

Schor concluded with a message highlighting his track record over the past eight years.

"I stand on my record, we have gotten through 8 years... and we have done an incredible job growing our city and getting it through challenges," Schor said.

The mayoral race between Schor and Hector will be decided in the November election.

