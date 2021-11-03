Watch
NeighborhoodsDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor reelected in a landslide

items.[0].image.alt
Used with Permission, City of Lansing, 2021
Andy Schor
Posted at 10:42 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 22:50:31-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has been reelected, bringing in almost twice as many votes as his opponent Lansing City Councilwoman Kathie Dunbar.

According to unofficial results, Schor garnered 11,328 votes to Dunbar's 6,290.

Schor ran a campaign focused on future growth and drew a endorsements from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Greater Lansing Labor Council and many other local officials.

"Nothing changes on Nov. 2 or Jan. 1," Schor said in an interview last month. "I'm going to continue the work that we're doing for the city of Lansing."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter