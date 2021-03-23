Lansing Mayor Andy Schor proposes $237 million budget

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has proposed a $237 million budget for the coming year that he says prioritizes investing in communities and improving infrastructure across the city.

“These things are tremendously important to strengthening our neighborhoods and to making sure we’re serving the public in the way that they want and expect,” Schor said.

The budget, which includes federal funding to offset the financial blows the city sustained during the pandemic, is a 1.2% increase from this year.

The federal money will bump the city’s general budget to $151 million, a 10% increase

From racial equity to health and safety, Schor says the past year revealed the need to expand community services in Lansing.

While Schor has consistently rejected demands to defund the Lansing Police Department, he has set aside money to hire a second social worker to help officers with calls involving individuals with mental illness or substance abuse issues.

Two similar roles will be added to the Lansing Fire Department.

To address racism throughout the city, the budget includes $300,000 for racial justice training and the creation of an equity committee, a suggestion from the Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance.

Schor has also allocated money for community initiatives to reduce gun violence and street, sidewalk and bridge repairs.

“This budget is going to grow Lansing in an equitable way so that everyone can benefit regardless of who you are,” he said.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

