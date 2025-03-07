Lansing Mayor Andy Schor discusses neighborhood concerns during annual State of the City address

Thursday night, Lansing's mayor Andy Schor delivered his eighth annual State of the City address.

The main theme of the speech was the economic development in the city of Lansing that will continue to grow into 2025.

According to Mayor Schor, there was $463 million in investments,579 new housing units which created 139 new jobs.

Incoming projects like the Ovation Center for Music and Arts, public safety facility, new city hall and Neogen expansion were all discussed.

Mayor Schor also noted that crime overall in the city of Lansing has gone down.

In the attached story, we highlighted the main points of Mayor Schor's speech

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Lansing has never been better the time is now," said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

According to Mayor Andy Schor, 2025 will be the year of continued economic development and growth and he laid out his plan during Thursday nights state of the city address.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with a recap of Mayor Schor's speech and how neighbors are feeling.

"One of things that's top of mind is housing," said Kristina Schmidgall.

"Mitigation of these food deserts," said Marcus Jefferson.

Asya Lawrence

"The roads, all the construction that's going on," said Kahleea Washington

Each of my Lansing neighbors had a different issue that was top of mind ahead of Mayor Schor's 8th annual address.

"We've got a lot of things we need to mitigate,"

And during Schor's speech, he highlighted each of these topics but the main theme centered around economic development.

"In 2024 our economic development team approved new development projects that equated to nearly 463 million in investments, created 139 new jobs and 579 new housing units" Schor said.

That investment extends to new facilities and businesses like the incoming Ovation Center for Arts and Music, public safety facility and a newly unveiled city hall.

Asya Lawrence

On housing, Schor revealed that in 2025 the city of Lansing will invest $4.7 million dollars in housing projects across the city while asking for additional funding to help another issue.

"This year we'll spend more money than the past few years using available funds to fix our roads but the fact remains that we additional funding to fix local streets. I look forward to working with our legislators and governor to put more money into our neighborhood roads," Schor said.

