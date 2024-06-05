Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced as co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has been announced as one of three new co-chairs of Mayors Against Illegal Guns.

The organization is a national coalition of leaders advocating for gun safety reform at the local, state and federal level.

Schor said, “Gun violence is an issue that Mayors across the country are facing head-on. Nothing is more heart breaking than talking to parents who have lost a child due to gun violence. There are just too many illegal guns on the streets and in the hands of far too many people who shouldn’t have them. By working together with Everytown for Gun Safety, we can – and will – make a difference. I’m proud to have been asked to serve as Co-chair and I will lend my voice and experience to curbing gun violence in our communities.”

Schor has been a member of the group since 2019, which includes more than 2,000 current or former mayors, including Mike Bloomberg, a former New York City Mayor.

