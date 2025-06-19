Lansing man to be honored as grand marshal in city's Juneteenth parade

LANSING, Mich — Willie Davis has witnessed decades of African American history and will be recognized for his 50 years of educational service during Lansing's Juneteenth celebrations.



The wisdom in Willie Davis' voice reflects a lifetime of experiences and historical moments.

"I'll be 80 in October… So I have been around a long time," Davis said.

Davis has lived through and participated in many pivotal moments in African American history.

"I've just always been part of the struggle…from the 60s on, the black power struggle, through voting stages in the black community, I have seen it all," Davis said.

He believes the struggle began long before the events he witnessed personally, which is why he feels Juneteenth—marking the official end of slavery in the United States—deserves proper recognition and celebration.

When asked what Juneteenth means to him, Davis reflected on its significance.

"Juneteenth means to me, is the combination of all that people have done, not only African Americans, but others who have fought to ensure freedom and makes sure it stands tall," Davis said.

Others in the Lansing community share his sentiment about the importance of the holiday.

"We have been celebrating Juneteenth here in Lansing for 32 years," said Marilyn Rogers, chair of Lansing's Juneteenth committee.

Rogers explained that this year's celebration spans an entire week, featuring a festival, scholarship giveaways, and the parade where Davis will be honored as one of the grand marshals for his five decades of educational service.

When told what an honor this recognition is, Davis responded with humility.

"I just feel honored that people would include me on such a huge occasion and event… to be identified with freedom, what more could one ask for," Davis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.