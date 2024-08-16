Lansing man federally charged for possession of machine gun

LANSING, Mich — (WSYM) - A Lansing man has been federally charged for possession of a machine gun.

Authorities say the incident dates back to February of 2023 when Lansing Police were conducting a surveillance operation at 22-year-old Valentino Wallace’s home as part of a shooting investigation.

Wallace left the home, but officers eventually arrested him and found a Glock pistol with an extended magazine and a switch attached nearby.

In the weeks before the incident, authorities say Wallace posted pictures on social media showing him holding the same gun.

“I would like to thank U.S. Attorney Mark Totten and his team for standing firm on gun crime by charging Valentino Wallace,” said Lansing Police Chief Rob Backus. “This case is one of many that demonstrates our dedication to ensuring criminals are held accountable. By collaborating with our federal partners, we are actively working to make Lansing safer for all.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Lansing Police Department investigated this case, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Doaa Al-Howaishy and Nils Kessler are prosecuting it.

Wallace is expected to be sentenced in the coming months.

