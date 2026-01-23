Lansing man faces charges after 4-year-old's accidental shooting death

LANSING, Mich — According to the Ingham County Prosecutor's office, a 22-year-old Lansing man faces multiple felony charges after a 4-year-old girl died from what police say was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence on Sadie Court.

Officials say Maliki Pendergrass was charged as a habitual third offender following the January 21 shooting that occurred around 11:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Sadie Court. Police say the child allegedly obtained an improperly stored firearm inside the home and suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The Lansing Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving efforts, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pendergrass faces six charges including firearms safe storage violation resulting in death, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and multiple felony firearm counts. The prosecutor's office says he was prohibited from possessing firearms and was on parole for armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon at the time of the incident.

During his January 23 arraignment in 54-A District Court, bond was set at $1 million cash or surety. Pendergrass is scheduled for a probable cause conference on February 6 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary examination on February 13 at 8:30 a.m., both before Judge Cynthia Ward.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.