Lansing man dies in custody of Ingham County Sheriff's Office

LANSING, Mich. — A 55-year-old Lansing man died Tuesday while in the custody of the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Dudley Lamont Riley, who had been in jail since Sept. 29, was found in medical distress by sheriff's deputies late Tuesday morning.

"Deputies, jail medical staff, including an on-site medical doctor, and paramedics aggressively attempted life saving measures," a news release said. "Mr. Riley was transported to Sparrow where he was later pronounced deceased."

Riley was in jail on charges of felony retail fraud.

The Michigan Sheriff's Association will investigate the incident, and when completed, the investigation will be forwarded to the state Attorney General's Office for review.

