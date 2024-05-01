Lansing man charged in Turner Street shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Charges have been issued against a Lansing man for the shooting that happened early Friday morning on Turner Street.
22-year-old Treyveon Green was arraigned on Wednesday and has been charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing death, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
According to Lansing Police, officers responding to the shooting found 22-year-old Aaron Johnson-Bey had been shot and rushed him to the local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Green will be back in court for a probable cause conference on the morning of May 10.
