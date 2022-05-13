Lansing man charged in killing of Julian Moore, whose body was found by railroad tracks near I-496

LANSING, Mich. — A 23-year-old Lansing man has been charged with murder in the death of Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore, whose body was discovered by police o May 2 near the railroad tracks in the 1200 block of South Clemens Avenue.

Jameer DeShuan Johnson, 23, of Lansing, was arrested by the Lansing Police Department Violent Crime Impact Team, and The Michigan State Police 1st District Fugitive Team on Wednesday. He was arraigned the same day and taken to the Ingham County Jail.

Judge Stacia Buchanan denied bond in the case, according to court records.

Moore had been reported missing by his family prior to the discovery of his body.

Johnson is scheduled to appear 54-A District Court for a probable cause conference on May 20.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook