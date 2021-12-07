Lansing man charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in March

LANSING, Mich. — An 18-year-old Lansing man has been charged in a fatal shooting fatal shooting that took place on March 31.

Deshown Ernesto Clark Jr. was arraigned on open murder and felony firearm charges last month. Lansing police announced his arrest today.

Polie said responded to a shooting near Burneway and Seaway drives on the evening of March 31 and found a 16-year-old Darrell Smith, a junior at Sexton High School, with a gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook